Vehicles, jewelry among seized property up for auction by state attorney general

Crime could pay, at least for the public this weekend.

Property seized from criminals will be up for auction this Saturday, June 24, in the Pikake room at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

Most of the items were acquired through the state’s Asset Forfeiture Program, which reflects ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to fight crime by seizing and forfeiting assets used or acquired in connection with criminal activities.

There will also be property from other government agencies and sources.

Examples include:

2006 Toyota Tacoma Crew Cab 4×4 Pickup;

2007 GMV Envoy SUV;

2003 Toyota Tundra SR5 Access Cab Pickup;

Lifted and supercharged 2001 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab 4×4 Pickup;

Avionics repair equipment;

Growing lights;

Gold and Silver Collectible jewelry and coins (including Ming);

Rolex watches;

Artwork; and

Other miscellaneous property.

Inspections will commence at 11 a.m. with the auction, conducted by Rosen Auctions, to begin at noon. Proceeds from the auction will be used to combat crime.

Employees (and their immediate family members) of county police departments, county prosecuting attorney’s offices, and the Department of the Attorney General are not eligible to purchase forfeited property.

Click here for more photos and information.