Arrive Alive: REHAB Drivers Program

Driving can often play a major role in a person’s independence. The loss of the ability to drive is often an obstacle to returning to independent living, however, the Department of Transportation wants to make sure that if you are driving, you’re driving safely.

 

They’ve partnered with Rehabilitation Hospital of Hawaii to promote driver awareness and the REHAB Drivers Program. The program helps patients rebuild lives and reach optimal health and independence after life changes or health problems alter their ability to drive. REHAB’s Drivers Program’s goal is returning individuals to safe and independent living.

 

Website: www.rehabhospital.org

