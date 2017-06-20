City turns to council for help with landscaping backlog

There’s not enough workers to maintain our parks on a regular basis.

So the Honolulu mayor’s office is asking for a lot of extra money to provide basic services.

On Oahu alone there are 285 parks and over 5,100 acres of land for the City Parks and Recreation department to maintain. If you’ve noticed longer grass than usual at some parks, it’s something the department is working to fix, but has proven difficult with the staff on hand.

The parks director Michele Nekota said, the “grounds maintenance crews are backlogged and have been unable to routinely cut grass and timely maintain all acreage within our jurisdiction.”

Honolulu City Council Member Kymberly Pine says she has taken calls in the past about the condition of Leeward parks, “I’ve always believe that our parks are most important asset of our city so I strongly support any time we add more staff that takes care of our parks.”

The Department of Parks and Recreation is asking the council for backup, 20 full time grounds keepers to work for one year. It would cost the city just under $800,000. Councilmember Pine says she supports it as long as the help is spread out. “I see a lot of need in the Leeward coast parks.”

This is where the new groundskeepers would be working, four would go to East Oahu, four to West Oahu parks, six to Pearl City, Wahiawa, and Makaha, four to Makapuu and Waialua, and two to Waipahu.