Four ‘Bows selected to United States Men’s Junior National Team

Three members of the University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team – outside hitters Brett Rosenmeier (Virginia Beach, Va.) andAustin Matautia (‘Ewa Beach, O’ahu) and middle blocker Patrick Gasman (Clovis, Calif.) – and incoming freshman Gage Worsley (Moraga, Calif.) have been selected as part of the 12-member United States Men’s Junior National Team which will compete in the FIVB Under-21 World Championship, June 23-July 7 in Czech Republic.

UH will have the most players represented on the team that is coached by Jay Hosack, head coach of George Mason University.

“I’m really excited for them,” UH head coach Charlie Wade said. “Each of our guys has a story about growth and development and how hard they’ve worked to be as good as they are and how much they’ve improved.

“It’s an exciting time for Warrior volleyball. Our guys continue to prove, whether in the classroom, in the community or on the volleyball court, that they want to be the best in whatever they do. They take a lot of pride in representing the university and the state of Hawai’i. All of Hawai’i should be proud of this group of men.”

Matautia was a member of the MJNT squad that won the NORCECA Continental Championship in 2016 and qualified for the World Championship. Worsley’s older brother Joe, a sophomore setter for the Warriors, was also member of that squad. Rosenmeier and Gasman were part of the Boys’ Youth National Team but did not compete internationally.

The U.S. has never won a medal at the FIVB Men’s U21 World Championship. The closest it has come was fourth place in 2011. The squad finished 11th in both 2013 and ’15.

Ten of the 12 members represent schools in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation/Big West Conference. Long Beach State and UCLA each have two players while UC Irvine and Stanford have one each. UCLA’s Micah Ma’a, a Punahou School graduate, also made the squad.

The U.S. will open the tournament against Turkey (June 23) and will also play Cuba (June 24) and Russia (June 25) in pool play.

In addition to the MJNT, former Warrior middle blocker Taylor Averill is a member of the U.S. National Team that qualified for the FIVB World League finals and sophomore libero Larry “Tui” Tuileta made the U.S. squad for the Pan America Cup in July.