Get ready for the return of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue’s 76-cent plate lunch

There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but on Thursday, June 22, you can get one for 76 cents.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is offering a 76-cent plate lunch special from 10 a.m. to noon at its Keeaumoku Street location inside Walmart, while supplies last.

Customers must be in line by noon to receive the special plate lunch price.

There will be a limit of one plate and one drink per customer. No substitutions, rain checks, or phone orders.

The first 100 people in line will get a free limited edition L&L T-shirt, and the first 10 people in line will get a free one-month supply of Pepsi.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to Goodwill Hawaii.

For more information, click here or call (808) 951-9888.