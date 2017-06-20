Matayoshi attends final Board of Education meeting as superintendent

After six years Kathryn Matayoshi’s role as schools superintendent is coming to an end.

Her contract ends at the end of the month. On Tuesday, Matayoshi attended her last Board of Education meeting.

All the schools principals showed up to see her off before the board quickly got down to business and approved the governor’s new education plan.

“So that was the final bid of business that the board had scheduled for action today, I think the work will continue. A lot of good work’s been done. A lot more work to do, and we just gotta keep going for the kids,” said Matayoshi.

Christina Kishimoto has been hired to replace Matayoshi. She starts Aug. 1. The BOE appointed Keith Hayashi to serve as interim superintendent during the transition.