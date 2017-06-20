Mixed Plate: Honoring Hawaii’s first Filipino plantation workers

Related Coverage Mixed Plate: Mabuhay

Hawaii’s Filipino community is showing its pride during KHON2’s Mabuhay Week.

Honolulu-based Floral Network collaborated with Green Point Nurseries on Hawaii island to create a floral display honoring the islands’ sakada immigrants, or Filipino plantation workers.

Pikake is the Philippines’ national flower, and mango is the national fruit.

The arrangement also recognizes the workers with sugar cane, pineapple, and banana.

“This honors Mabuhay Week because of the abundance of flowers, fruits, and colors,” explained Floral Network owner Debbi Barrett Holt. “Like every other culture, you don’t waste. You make use of everything, and you can see in this display, I’ve incorporated some of the vegetables. Unbelievably, they have over 900 different varieties of orchids. Their anthuriums are special for them because of the heart shape.”

The arrangement will be on display this week on the Living808 set.

“Mixed Plate: Mabuhay” airs this Wednesday, June 21, at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.

Click here for more information.