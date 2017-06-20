Public event teaches families to be ‘Ready2React’ to emergencies

Families are encouraged to learn more about emergency preparedness at a free event at Pearlridge Center.

Ready2React gathers experts at Pearlridge Center to teach residents how to prepare for emergencies or disasters that may affect Oahu.

It will take place Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center’s Uptown and Downtown Center Courts, as well as the parking lot outside of T.J.Maxx.

The event will feature the largest collection of emergency vehicles and equipment on public display on Oahu, as well as first-responders and preparedness experts from an array of governmental agencies, non-profit and community organizations.

