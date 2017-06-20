Sex offenders charged for failure to register location in Hawaii registry

Authorities need your help locating sex offenders who aren’t following the rules of their release.

The Department of the Attorney General has charged Glen T. Meyers, Sr., Theodore A. Haudenshild, James Kula, III, Sheldon B. Collier, and Kenneth Scott Char with Failure to Comply with Covered Offender Registration Requirements. They were charged between April and June.

Aside from Meyers, these individuals are not currently in custody. Anyone with information that could help locate them should call the Investigations Division of the Department of the Attorney General at (808) 586-1240.

Meyers was convicted of sexual assault in the second degree in 1992 and sentenced to 10 years incarceration. On February 22, 2008, Meyers was convicted of Failure to Comply With Covered Offender Registration and sentenced to 5 years incarceration. Following his release from prison, Meyers was required to register as a sex offender. On multiple occasions, beginning in May 2012, Meyers failed to notify the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center of change in his registration information in writing within three days of the change and failed to report in person during the thirty-day period following his birthday to the chief of police. His most recent failure to report to the chief of police was on or about November 1, 2016. He has been charged with five counts of failure to comply with covered offender registration requirements.

Haudenshild was convicted of sexual assault in the second degree in 1988 and sentenced to 10 years incarceration. Following his release from prison, Haudenshild was required to register as a sex offender. Haudenshild last updated his registration information in 2009. Between November 2009 and June 2017 he failed to notify the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center of a change in his registration information in writing within three days of the change. He has been charged with one count of failure to comply with covered offender registration requirements.

Kula was convicted of sexual assault in the second degree and kidnapping in 1992 and sentenced to 10 years incarceration. Kula was subsequently convicted of promoting dangerous drugs in the third degree on 3 prior occasions. He was released from custody following his last drug conviction on December 22, 2016. Following his release from prison, Kula was required to register as a sex offender. Between December 2016 and January 2017, Kula failed to notify the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center of a change in his registration information in writing within three days of the change and in March 2017 he failed to report in person during the thirty-day period following his birthday to the chief of police. He has been charged with three counts of failure to comply with covered offender registration requirements.

Collier was convicted of the then-equivalent of sexual assault in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree in 1984 and sentenced to 20 years incarceration. Following his release from prison, Collier was required to register as a sex offender. Collier last updated his registration information in 2013. Between October 2013 and June 2017 he failed to notify the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center of a change in his registration information in writing within three days of the change and in both September 2015 and September 2016 he failed to report in person during the thirty-day period following his birthday to the chief of police. He has been charged with three counts of failure to comply with covered offender registration requirements.

Char was convicted of second degree sex offense and second degree rape in Maryland in 1991. Following his conviction in Maryland, Char was required to register as a sex offender. Char began registering in Hawaii in 1998. Char last updated in February 2009. Between February 2009 and June 2017 Char failed to notify the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center of a change in his registration information in writing within three days of the change and in January 2015, 2016, and 2017 he failed to report in person during the thirty-day period following his birthday to the chief of police. He has been charged with four counts of failure to comply with covered offender registration requirements.

Failure to comply with covered offender registration requirements is a class C felony, which carries a maximum sentence of five years.

You can view an online directory of Hawaii registered sex offenders and other covered offenders, and sign up for email alerts through the “Hawaii Sex Offender Search” mobile app on iTunes and Google Play.

Those without a mobile device can also view an online directory of Hawaii registered sex offenders and other covered offenders, and sign up for email alerts at http://sexoffenders.ehawaii.gov.