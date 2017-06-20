Teammates since second grade, WR Panoke & QB Cordeiro committed to hometown ‘Bows

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, wide receiver Jonah Panoke and defensive back Kai Kaneshiro are hoping to be the start of an 808 movement in Manoa, with the QB and wide-out realizing a life-long dream. Teammates since the second grade, the duo are hoping to take their touchdown connection to yet another level in their home state.

“Well, not much people can say that they can follow their quarterback from second grade throughout my high school career and now to college at the next level, so it feels pretty amazing to just follow him through the whole process of my football career.” said Panoke, who along with Kaneshiro announced their commitment via social media on Monday evening.

Cordeiro, who was the first to commit to UH earlier this month added “It’s super crazy. We had that connection since second grade in pop warner and now we can throw touchdowns together in college, it’s pretty good.”

Both players told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that they were impressed by ‘Bows head coach Nick Rolovich at the program’s elite camp in early June and are hoping that they;re just the start of a strong 2018 recruiting class.

“It’s just a blessing to just represent the 808 and the hometown and try to get all the local boys to stay here and represent Hawaii” said Panoke.

“Lately we’ve been getting mainland guys, but now, local boys can commit to Hawaii, now we can all succeed together” added Cordeiro.

All three of the recent commits can sign letters of intent as early as December.

The Crusaders will begin defense of their state title on August 4th at Waianae.