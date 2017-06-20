Volunteers wanted to serve as docents for Waikiki Aquarium school tours

The Waikiki Aquarium is looking for marine life enthusiasts to share their passion and knowledge with young keiki.

The aquarium will offer free training for its volunteer docents to give lively presentations and interactive tours for keiki grades K through 6.

Docents with the aquarium’s School Support Program teaches students about Hawaii sea life and conservation.

Volunteers are required to take a training course that runs from Sept. 5 through 26, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6:30-9 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon.

Following the training, docents will work a 3-hour shift, one morning per week, throughout the school year from October through May.

Volunteers can choose which weekday to work, typically Tuesdays, Thursdays, or Fridays, and may be asked to lead additional tours as needed.

Interested parties can call (808) 440-9020, e-mail volunteer@waquarium.org, or click here for more information or to schedule a meeting and reserve space in the class.