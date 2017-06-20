Woman robbed at gunpoint on popular hiking trail

A woman was robbed at gunpoint by a man with a ski mask on a busy, family-friendly hiking trail.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. Monday on Aiea Loop Trail.

The woman in her 50s was hiking alone, and her husband tells us the robber took off with his wife’s cell phone, keys, and vehicle, a 2011 Kia Sportage.

He says she’s been on the trail several times and had seen several hikers before it happened.

“I don’t think she made it very far on the trail,” he said. “Some guy came up behind her with a gun, asked for her phone, and for the keys to the car, and her wallet.”

According to police sources, the weapon used was a black semi-automatic handgun.

The victim’s husband says his wife wasn’t injured, but was very rattled.

“She didn’t have a wallet on her. He took the phone and the keys, and he got our car and he left in it,” he said.

Her purse was in the car, along with credit cards that someone has already been using.

According to her husband, she got help from another hiker and called police.

“Don’t think you are safe because it is heavily populated trail,” he warned.

Aiea Loop Trail is a 4.8-mile state-sanctioned Na Ala Hele trail.

“In 24 years of leading hikes for the Sierra Club, this is the first time I have heard of a robbery at gunpoint on a trail,” said Sierra Club volunteer Randy Ching. “I personally would never worry about it in terms of carrying anything extra beyond the hiking essentials.”

We checked with police and the Department of Land and Natural Resources, and both advised not to go hiking alone, be aware of your surroundings, and secure your belongings.