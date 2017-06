Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair 12-inch water main break on Kanapuu Drive in Kailua.

The break was reported just after midnight and has closed the street between Kahako Street and Puakiki Street.

Repairs are expected to continue throughout the day.

About 135 customers are left without water service following the water main break. A roving water wagon will be provided to those affected.

