Bike share stations are beginning to pop up all over urban Honolulu.

Next up is Kapiolani Park.

The Attorney Generals office and the Kapiolani Park Trust are expressing concerns about where the bike share stations will be placed.

This is one future location near Kaimana Beach. The Attorney General asked the city for information about whether or not the bike share docks were within the trust property.

For more information, log onto http://community.bikesharehawaii.org/#/tab/mapSite.