Ask HPD: License plate covers

Is it legal to have dark or faded license plate covers obscuring a vehicle’s license plate?

License plate covers are illegal – including clear covers. Nothing can be placed over a license plate that would make it difficult to read the numbers and letters on the plate. License plates should also be kept reasonably clean for the same reason.

Related Link: HRS §249-7 Number plates

What are the penalties?

Violators with an obscured license plate could be cited $70.

Have a question? Email askhpd@honolulu.gov.