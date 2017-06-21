Green Bay Packers defensive lineman arrested in Waikiki

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2014, file photo, Green Bay Packers nose tackle Letroy Guion (98) sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Early into 2015, there have been more than a half-dozen players arrested, a star suspended, an agent indicted, and a popular player entering rehab. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant early Wednesday morning in Waikiki.

According to sources, Guion was pulled over around 4 a.m. by police on Kalakaua Avenue. He later failed a breathalyzer test.

Guion was arrested in Florida in 2015 for possession of a firearm and marijuana.

The 30-year-old was suspended by the NFL for four games in March for a performance enhancing drug violation.

Guion started 15 games for the Packers in 2016, recording 30 tackles with 7 for a loss. The nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year $11.25 million dollar contract with Green Bay in February of 2016. The Packers restructured the contract following his PED suspension.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s