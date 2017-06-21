Green Bay Packers defensive lineman arrested in Waikiki

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant early Wednesday morning in Waikiki.

According to sources, Guion was pulled over around 4 a.m. by police on Kalakaua Avenue. He later failed a breathalyzer test.

Guion was arrested in Florida in 2015 for possession of a firearm and marijuana.

The 30-year-old was suspended by the NFL for four games in March for a performance enhancing drug violation.

Guion started 15 games for the Packers in 2016, recording 30 tackles with 7 for a loss. The nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year $11.25 million dollar contract with Green Bay in February of 2016. The Packers restructured the contract following his PED suspension.