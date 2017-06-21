Construction worker critically injured after being struck by car on H-1 Freeway

Published:

A male construction worker was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday morning after being apparently struck by a vehicle on the H-1 Freeway.

According to Emergency Medical Services, it happened just after 12:45 a.m. in the westbound direction near the Punchbowl Street on-ramp.

The 30-year-old patient was transported to a nearby trauma hospital.

Several police cars were seen in the area.

No word what lead to the crash, but witnesses say construction work was being done in the area at the time of the crash.

