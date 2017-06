Did you feel it? M4.3 earthquake strikes of Hawaii Island

If you live on Hawaii Island, you may have felt the ground shake. No, it’s not your imagination.

USGS says a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck about 16 miles east-southeast of Hawaiian Ocean View.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning center said in an alert that no tsunami is expected.

If you want to send a report that you felt it to the USGS, click this link.

TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT NUMBER 1

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

ISSUED BY NWS NATIONAL TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER PALMER AK

1011 AM HST WED JUN 21 2017

TO – CIVIL DEFENSE IN THE STATE OF HAWAII

SUBJECT – LOCAL TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT

THIS MESSAGE IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY. NO ACTION REQUIRED.

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 1009 AM HST 21 JUN 2017

COORDINATES – 18.9 NORTH 155.6 WEST

DEPTH – 10 KM

LOCATION – 70 MILES SW OF HILO HAWAII

MAGNITUDE – 4.4

EVALUATION

NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED. REPEAT. NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED. HOWEVER SOME AREAS MAY HAVE EXPERIENCED SHAKING.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY MESSAGE ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.