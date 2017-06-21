Energy Innovation: Apply for Grid Supply While You Still Can

By Published:

 

For a limited time, Hawaii homeowners can choose how to go solar again. When they make more electricity than they use, they can either send the excess electricity to the grid or they can store it in a battery at their home. If they send the electricity to the grid, they will need to buy electricity at night. Otherwise they’ll use the energy stored in the battery at night. The folks from Revolusun Smart Home join us to explain how the re-opened Grid Supply program works and how to apply.

Website: revolusun.com

