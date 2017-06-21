Ewa Beach man sentenced to 10 years for child porn charges

An Ewa Beach man began serving his prison sentenced Wednesday after he was convicted of possessing and disseminating child pornography.

According to attorney General Doug Chin, Donovan Soto, 54, had more than 94 movie files, with 58 of them depicting children under the age of 12. Nine of the files showed children being bound or tortured.

Soto was charged with two counts of child abuse in the second degree and one count of child abuse in the third degree. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“Child pornography is child abuse. Children were hurt when these movies and pictures were made and they were hurt again every time they were watched and shared. The ten-year prison term this man received is appropriate,” Chin said.

Wednesday’s sentencing was the result of a joint investigation by special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Hawaii Internet Crimes Against Children task force in the Hawaii Attorney General’s office.

