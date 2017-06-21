Hale Nani inmate missing from Hilo reintegration center

Police on the Hawaii Island are on the search for a male inmate after going missing during a headcount at the Hale Nani reintegration center in Hilo on Tuesday night.

Hale Nani staff were alerted, shortly after 9 p.m., to a possible unauthorized exit from the reintegration center grounds.

A headcount was conducted and it was determined that inmate Joshua White was missing. Hawaii Police were shortly notified afterward.

White is 26-years old, weighs 160 lbs, and is 5’9” tall. He has blue eyes, brown hair and is under community custody status.

He was at Hale Nani, pending trial on a probation violation. Prior to the violation, he was on probation for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and theft in the second degree.

His sentence end date on those two charges is February 2018.

If you see White, call 911.

Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is a dorm-style building located in Panaewa. Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawaii.