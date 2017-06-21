John John Florence nominated for ESPY award as best male action sports athlete

Haleiwa’s John John Florence will look to add to his already loaded trophy case this summer. The 24 year old professional surfer was nominated for an ESPN ESPY Award as best male action sports athlete.

Florence made International headlines when he won the Quiksilver Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay in 2016. Just the 9th champion since the contest began in 1985, Florence also made history be becoming the youngest at 23 years old.

Later that year Florence was crowned World Champion with a victory in the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal in Peniche. A competitor in the World Surf League since the age of 16, he became the first Hawaiian to win the men’s title since Any Irons in 2004.

Currently, Florence is ranked 2nd in the World Surf League’s WCT standings behind Matt Wilkinson.

He is joined by skateboarder Nyjah Houstan, Skier Oystein Braaten and snowboarder Mark McMorris as candidates for the award.

To vote for John John CLICK HERE.

The 25th annual ESPY awards will run on July 12th in Los Angeles, California and will be hosted by Peyton Manning.