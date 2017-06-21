In “Mixed Plate: Mabuhay,” Pamela Young explores the Philippines, from its history to its culture, and its modern-day evolution. She and Eddie Flores joined John Veneri to talk about the making of the television special and the stories they discovered along the way.

Dance: Sinulog is the biggest festival in the Visayas. Two million Filipinos fly into Cebu to celebrate the country’s Christian heritage since the landing of explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Fashion: Manila has become the fashion mecca of Asia with some of the world’s most beautiful supermodels. The male model most in demand happens to be a boy from Mililani. See him rule the runway during Philippine Fashion Week.

Fight against poverty: The Philippines is a country of extremes with the wealthiest living side-by-side with the poorest. We see how a school for the children of Smoky Mountain dumpsite is changing the destinies of the destitute.

Food: We learn about delicacies combining the region’s spices with Spanish culinary tradition: lechon, lumpia, halo halo, and yes, it would not be a Mixed Plate without balut.

“Mixed Plate: Mabuhay” premieres on tonight at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.

