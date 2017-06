A 42-year-old man that was found dead Wednesday morning near Punaluu Beach Park is said to be a missing diver, according to Emergency Medical Services.

He was found and pronounced dead in the area of Punaluu Valley Road and Kamehameha Highway in East Oahu just after 3 a.m.

EMS says a diver was reported missing in the area on Tuesday.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

