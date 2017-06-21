State moves forward with four prospective sites despite new options for Oahu’s future jail

Related Coverage Four sites selected as prospective locations for new OCCC

After considering all options, the state says it’s moving forward with an environmental impact statement on four potential sites for Oahu’s future jail.

In January, consultants for the Hawaii Department of Public Safety completed their Siting Study report which evaluated 11 prospective sites for possible OCCC use, assessed the 11 sites, and scored and ranked each based on well-defined siting criteria.

On Feb. 1, the four highest-ranked sites were selected for further evaluation: Animal Quarantine Facility, existing OCCC, Halawa Correctional Facility, and Mililani Technology Park.

However the team continued to seek out potential sites, in case other options turned out to be more suitable. In April, they were contacted about a property on the market — two parcels comprising 9.585 acres on Hanua Street in Kapolei, known as the Campbell Industrial Park site.

An evaluation determined the new site ranked eighth out of 12 overall potential sites. Additional sites were also determined to be less suitable than the current top four options.

Now, officials are shifting their focus from exploring additional sites to completing the EIS.

