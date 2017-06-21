Related Coverage Welcome Home: Kahala



We’re heading to Kahala for this episode of Welcome Home on Wake Up 2day.

Kahala is known for its quiet charm, easy access to Waikiki, and beautiful beach front homes.

But what else makes this neighborhood and community so special?

There are a number of activities at Kahala Community Park. One of them is cycling with the Red Hot Ladies. The cycling group started for women over 50 and now includes anyone that wants to ride, and all skill levels.

They ride in Kahala every month because the streets are wide and there’s always things to see from historic homes to right of ways to beaches.

Website: https://www.hbl.org/rhl/

Next we talked to Virge Janus, Realtor-Associate with Locations, that explains why Kahala is a unique neighborhood. She points out that Kahala is iconic, flat, has easy access to ocean, and there are large lot sizes.

Kahala is a healthy real estate market, and Janus breaks down the numbers for you.

McKenna then highlighted Hunakai Beach with another realtor-associate from Locations, Donna Yamagishi.

Activity at Hunakai Beach is never ending because people live there for the lifestyle. It’s very active community for all ages.

In the final segment of Welcome Home, we head off to Kahala Mall.

Theresa Tam Sing explains that the mall is for everyone, even the little ones.

Today, we’ll look at Toddler Time that is a free program every Wednesday at Center Court. The mall partners with non-profits for fun, educational activities. And anyone can come.

They also have a VIT (Very Important Toddler) card that offers discounts around the mall.

In fact, Kahala Mall has a variety of free programs throughout the year. Tam Sing explains that they’re a neighborhood focused mall and it’s important to them to be a space for everyone to gather.

Check them out at, http://kahalamallcenter.com/