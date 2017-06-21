Welcome Home: Kahala





With easy ocean front access, convenient recreational facilities and the popular hiking trails of Diamond Head Crater located nearby, Kahala is also an ideal neighborhood for those who love the outdoors. Trini Kaopuiki introduces us to a family whose active lifestyle takes advantage of all that Kahala has to offer.

Kahala is also where you’ll find some of the island’s most beautiful luxury homes. Anita Bruhl, a REALTOR® from Locations, joins us on a luxury tour of a Balinese inspired home that blends classic Midcentury architecture with elements of exotic adventure that recall Kahala’s colorful past.

https://www.locationshawaii.com/