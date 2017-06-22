Ask a Doctor: Mumps, the stages of kidney disease, hypoglycemia and more

Every Thursday, Dr. Kalani Brady from the John A. Burns School of Medicine answers your medical questions. He appears at about 7:20 and 7:45.
Today, he answered questions about mumps, the stages of kidney disease, hypoglycemia and more.
