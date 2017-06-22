Hawaii UFC hopefuls Salmon & Ige earn bouts in Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

The fight card is set for the premiere of “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series,” and it will feature Hawaii’s Boston ‘Boom Boom’ Salmon.

The Waianae native, who trains in Las Vegas and has fought in the Resurrection Fighting Alliance, started his career 5-0 before suffering his first loss in September by split decision.

He’ll face fellow bantamweight prospect Ricky Turcios (8-0) on the series debut, July 11th on UFC Fight Pass

The fights on the show will take place at The Ultimate Fighter gym in Las Vegas, the bouts will be fully regulated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission – meaning all the fights count toward the fighters’ records. Although victories don’t necessarily guarantee a ticket into the UFC, it could only help with the UFC’s president White and matchmaker Sean Shelby in attendance.

White, is hoping that the new series will replace the void left by boxing’s Tuesday Night Fights which ran for decades, and served as a proving ground for many future champions in combat sport.

Two weeks after the premier episode, Honolulu’s Dan Ige (7-1) will fight in the featherweight division on July 25th. His opponent has yet to be officially announced by the UFC.

Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series – July 11, Las Vegas

Flyweight Bout

Manny Vazquez vs Joby Sanchez

Middleweight Bout

Charles Byrd vs Justin Jones

Bantamweight Bout

Boston Salmon vs Ricky Turcios

Heavyweight Bout

Greg Rebello vs Azunna Anyanwu

Featherweight Bout

Matt Bessette vs Kurt Holobaugh