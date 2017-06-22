Homeowners worry about king tides with broken seawall and no apparent plans to rebuild

Some Ewa Beach residents who live near the shoreline are uneasy with the arrival of king tides.

High tide and big surf have presented problems for Pupu Place residents ever since a four-foot seawall came down in May 2016.

There have been efforts to rebuild it, but residents tell us that has come to a screeching halt, and they don’t know why.

So they called KHON2 for help.

Concrete barriers and sand bags have been placed as a temporary fix, but residents say that’s not enough.

With king tides approaching, they’re worried that strong surges could flood their homes or perhaps cause an even bigger problem, since there are children who play in the cul de sac.

“This is obviously very temporary and it’s a little bit of an eye sore, and because of the gaps between it, because of the necessity for sandbags, and they deteriorate over a period of time, it’s not really helping,” said resident Ian Thomson. “The reality of much of the property in this vicinity or specifically in this circle, we’re going to have sea levels or situations of high tides where we’re going to encounter property damage.”

Thomson says the city sent crews out along with contractors to install another wall. Residents were encouraged that something was being done. City and state officials seemed to be working on the problem.

But it’s been several months now. The temporary fix remains in place and nobody is saying anything about rebuilding the seawall.

“I think when we go back to the original seawall coming down between the City and County, specific representatives, the state, specific representatives, there was a genuine effort to get people together,” Thomson said.

Thomson says residents would just like some information on what’s going on and if a wall can still be built. Then they can figure what options they have, and come up with a permanent solution.

“We can understand if it’s outrageous, that yes, there’s a considerable amount of time involved here, but questionably something has to be done, because the street is not accessible. There are small children. There are fishermen,” Thomson said.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says the area is city property and the state is not involved.

A city spokesman says he is still looking into it.