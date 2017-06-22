Hummus brands recalled over potential listeria contamination

Three brands of hummus produced by House of Thaller are being recalled for potential listeria contamination.

The products come in 10-ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored plastic lid:

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge

All three brands have pine nuts on top. The recall was issued because the ingredient supplier told the company that the roasted pine nuts may be contaminated with listeria.

The products were distributed from April 18 to June 13 in the United States.

So far, there are no reports of anyone becoming ill from the hummus.

Click here for more information from the FDA.