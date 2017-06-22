New wave of June ‘king tides’ rolls into the islands

A new wave of king tides has rolled into the islands this week as officials and businesses are bracing for their potential impact.

Coastal flooding associated with king tides will become a possibility each day going into the upcoming weekend, especially along south facing shores due to elevated surf.

The best chance for coastal flooding impacts will be through the afternoon periods around the times of the peak daily tides.

For schedule of the king tide predictions compiled by NOAA and the University of Hawaii, click here.

Impacts will include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, due to a combination of wave run-up from the surf along south facing shores and higher than normal water levels.

Ocean water could also inundate the typically vulnerable low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure through this time.

Erosion is also possible with steady increase of water to be seen at the end of the week.

The potential for coastal flooding will begin to lower later in the weekend and early next week as the peak daily tides and surf steadily trend down.

Help officials and researchers document the king tides by taking photos and entering them into our database. Every photo that is entered into a database providing information about how future changes in sea level may impact coastal areas (and some areas more than others). This will ultimately help to plan and prepare.

You can enter photos into our database manually or using the phone app.

Step by step instructions are here.

Watch Up 2day for what to expect and when the king tides are expected to show up to the islands. We speak with an expert from the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program.