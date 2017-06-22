Savvy Shopper: Crazy Shirts Kitten Adoption & Razor RPM Spin Quest

June is “Adopt a Cat” month and the Hawaiian Humane Society and Crazy shirts is partnering up for a great cause.

The “Kitten Adoption” at the Crazy Shirts Pearlridge Mall is Saturday, June 25th from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Crazy Shirts will be sponsoring 100% of the adoption fees for the event. So, if you’re looking for a new furry family member this is the perfect time to visit them!

Fidget spinners are the biggest craze these days! There’s an upcoming contest to showcase the best spinners in Hawaii.

Razor RPM Spin Quest is happening at Pearlridge Center Uptown Center Court on Saturday, July 1st from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information visit pealridgeonline.com.