Seven years after woman murdered on Kauai, search continues to find her killer

Friday marks seven years since a woman was murdered on Kauai.

Amber Jackson’s remains were found 10 days later by a pig hunter’s dogs. But there are still a lot of unanswered questions, like who killed her?

“Amber had this way of not ever having anything bad to say about anybody. She was intelligent and funny, and fun to be around,” said Jackson’s friend, Teri Ceplo.

Ceplo said she knew something was wrong when Jackson was a no-show at their weekly dinner, and she also didn’t show up to work that day at the Hawaii State Teachers Association’s Kauai office.

“Amber was a very reliable person, a hard worker, never missed a day of work. So all of that made us on red alert right away,” Ceplo said.

Jackson’s car was found still parked in her driveway at her home in Kapahi, with her purse and cell phone inside.

The search continued for days. Then on July 3, 2010, more than a week later, a pig hunter’s dogs found Jackson’s remains in a remote, rugged area in Kealia.

When asked what she thinks happened to her friend, Ceplo replied: “Well, we can only go by the evidence, which is that it was a very violent and brutal murder. Knowing Amber’s character, what I can say we know for sure is she wasn’t somebody that would go hiking by herself in a remote place. Again, she was very much loved by everyone that knew her.”

“You just can’t imagine that someone would do something like that to a person like Amber. It just doesn’t fit Kauai. It does not make any sense for Kauai,” her former boss Tom Perry said during an interview in 2014.

The Amber Jackson Justice Group is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed her, and every year her friends post fliers. They’re not giving up.

“Any information is helpful. You never know how it’s going to be pieced together or what KPD may already have and it may be the missing link. So we just remain as optimistic as possible,” Ceplo said.

KPD says this case has been considered an active and ongoing investigation since 2010.

If you have any information that can help police, contact Detective Christopher Calio at (808) 245-1683.