KHON2 has received a lot of calls about these squiggly lines in the sky Wednesday evening.

Several viewers on the west side and central Oahu sending us pictures through our report it feature on our website.

We’re still trying to confirm what’s causing the lines, but they do look very similar to something we saw in 2014 where a missile flight test on Kauai left streaks of light in the sky.

Once we know for sure we’ll let you know.