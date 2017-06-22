What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn

By Published:

What goes with movies? Primo Popcorn of course!

First it’s one of primo popcorn’s rotational items – the “Dyno Mite”. This spicy cheddar will keep the summer heat cranked up.

 

And, Primo Popcorn’s pidgin phrase of the week is “Try Wait”. I don’t think a day goes by without you hearing that.

 

Also, Primo Popcorn wants to show appreciation to their customers! Their “Appreciation Sale” is on now till Wednesday the 28th. Enjoy 10% off all “Grab & Go” popcorn and online customers will get 10% rebate refund on their purchases during this period.

 

Visit their store at 120 Sand Island Access Road or visit Primopopcorn.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s