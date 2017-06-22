What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn

What goes with movies? Primo Popcorn of course!

First it’s one of primo popcorn’s rotational items – the “Dyno Mite”. This spicy cheddar will keep the summer heat cranked up.

And, Primo Popcorn’s pidgin phrase of the week is “Try Wait”. I don’t think a day goes by without you hearing that.

Also, Primo Popcorn wants to show appreciation to their customers! Their “Appreciation Sale” is on now till Wednesday the 28th. Enjoy 10% off all “Grab & Go” popcorn and online customers will get 10% rebate refund on their purchases during this period.

Visit their store at 120 Sand Island Access Road or visit Primopopcorn.com.