All-4-One featured at Stuck In The 90’s Concert tomorrow at Aloha Tower Marketplace

If you’d like to get stuck in the 90’s…we want to tell you where you can do just that…individually they are known as Jamie Jones, Delious Kennedy Alfred Nevarez, and Tony Borowiak…put them together and you have All-4-One…

The group has been together for more than twenty years and they’ll be side by side with Shai and Forte at the Stuck in the 90’s Concert at the Aloha Tower Marketplace tomorrow night, with doors opening at 6pm. it’s for 21 and over, for ticket information you can log onto www.tmrevents.com

