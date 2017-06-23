Casting call for DIY Network’s ‘Love Yurts’

By Published:
Photo: Dorsey Pictures

Dorsey Pictures is currently casting for a DIY Network series called “Love Yurts,” which is going into a second season.

These funky structures are gaining mainstream appeal and can even include amenities, like kitchens and baths.

The show is looking for couples, families and singles (with sidekicks) living in Hawaii who dream of owning a tricked-out yurt.

Candidates must have budgets already in place and property to build on.

To apply, email loveyurts.casting@dorseytv.com with the following:

Name, desired yurt location, budget range, full contact information including phone and email, recent photos of yourselves and brief bio on why you are interested in owning a custom yurt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s