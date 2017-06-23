Casting call for DIY Network’s ‘Love Yurts’

Dorsey Pictures is currently casting for a DIY Network series called “Love Yurts,” which is going into a second season.

These funky structures are gaining mainstream appeal and can even include amenities, like kitchens and baths.

The show is looking for couples, families and singles (with sidekicks) living in Hawaii who dream of owning a tricked-out yurt.

Candidates must have budgets already in place and property to build on.

To apply, email loveyurts.casting@dorseytv.com with the following:

Name, desired yurt location, budget range, full contact information including phone and email, recent photos of yourselves and brief bio on why you are interested in owning a custom yurt.