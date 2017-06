In this Sunday’s episode of Sam Choy’s in The Kitchen, Chef Sam and John Veneri visit the Watton ohana in ‘Ewa Beach. Using Eric Watton’s homemade bacon, Sam and John create a trademark dish for the family: Watton Chili.

We get a preview of the visit and Sam shares a tip on not throwing out lettuce when it starts browning; instead, you can prepare a delicious vegetable dish by sautéing!