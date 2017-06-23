Fourth of July fireworks shows, firecracker rules

This year, July 4 falls on a Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know to celebrate the holiday.

Fireworks Displays

Firing times are approximate

Oahu

Turtle Bay Resort: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Kailua Beach Park: 8:15 p.m.*

8:15 p.m.* Magic Island, Ala Moana Regional Park: 8:30 p.m.**

8:30 p.m.** Ko Olina: 8:30 p.m. The public access beach parking closes at sunset, street parking at Ko Olina will be prohibited.

8:30 p.m. Schofield Barracks: 8:30 p.m. Open to the public.

8:30 p.m. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam: 9:15 p.m. Open to military personnel and their guests only.

9:15 p.m.

*Alexander & Baldwin will be providing complimentary shuttle service to Kailua Beach to help ease traffic congestion. Attendees are welcome to park for free at any of A&B’s retail locations in Kailua Town. The shuttle will stop at the former Macy’s parking lot and Kailua Elementary School beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and will transport passengers to Kailua Beach Center for the show approximately every 20 to 30 minutes. The last pick-up before the fireworks begin will be at 7:20 p.m. The last return trip to Downtown Kailua will be at 10:20 p.m. http://kailuafireworks.net

**Shoppers should be advised of the following parking and transportation updates that will be in effect on Tuesday, July 4. The Ala Moana Building (Bank of Hawaii) and Ala Moana Pacific Center (Shokudo Building) will offer free parking after 1 p.m. Visitors leaving Ala Moana Center should exit toward the mauka side of the property. All exits along Ala Moana Boulevard will be closed. Both Ala Moana Boulevard and Kona Street will be closed by 8 p.m. The Mauka Trolley Depot and Bloomingdale’s Trolley Depot will close at 6:30 p.m. The Ala Moana Boulevard Trolley Depot will close at 7:30 p.m. https://www.alamoanacenter.com

Hawaii island

Kailua Bay: 8 p.m.

The 10-minute fireworks show by Hawaii Explosives and Pyrotechnics is produced off a barge with widespread visibility.

The festivities begin earlier in the afternoon with the 22nd annual Kailua-Kona Independence Parade at 6 p.m. The route begins at Kona Kekuaokalani Gym near the Kona Old Airport and proceeds down Kuakini Highway and Palani Road to Alii Drive, finishing at Coconut Grove Marketplace. http://www.paradesinkona.com

Hilo Bay: 8 p.m.

In order to give the public additional viewing area for the fireworks, Lihiwai Street which runs through Liliuokalani Gardens will be closed and blocked for the entire day on the Fourth of July. The road will re-open on July 5.

Additional parking will be available at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium grounds on the paved, Piilani Street side. Mass transit will provide free shuttle service to and from the Bayfront area beginning at 10 a.m. and will run continuously to 9 p.m. Pick-up and drop-off will be at the covered front entrance to the Civic.

In an effort to make the Bayfront Shoreline accessible for prime fireworks viewing, the Bayfront Highway will be closed from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4. Gates at the Mooheau Bus Terminal, Mooheau Park Ball Field and adjacent Soccer Field will be opened to allow access to this area during the fireworks exhibition.

Additional details on the Hilo Bay Blast:

The Salute to Our Veterans Hilo Bay 5K Run/Walk at Liliuokalani Gardens begins at 7 a.m. Children’s activities will be available at the Mooheau Ball Field and will feature water slides, bouncers and the Wicked Bowls wagon. The cultural BBQ Burger Cook-off coordinated by the All-Hawaii Veteran’s Group will once again be located at the commuter parking lot on the makai side of Kamehameha Avenue.

Across the street at the Mauka Soccer field, the Hot Rides Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a display of hundreds of vintage, classic and futuristic cars. On stage at the Expo will be Backyard Boys, Times Five, Average Joe, Bobby Reno Band, and the Ol’ School Band. The show starts promptly at 10 a.m. and will continue to 4 p.m.

The Isles, located across the Liliuokalani Gardens have been designated as the Kupuna Viewing station. The Elderly Activities Division will provide shuttle service from the Kamana Center beginning at 3 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m. The return shuttle will run from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. for return trip to Kamana Center. The Hawaii County Band is scheduled to perform its Fourth of July Concert in the bandstand beginning at 7 p.m.

Independence Day sale and use of firecrackers on Oahu

The last day to obtain firecracker permits for the Independence Day holiday is June 23 as Honolulu’s fireworks ordinance requires that permits be obtained no less than ten days prior to its use.

Firecrackers may be sold to those with permits from June 29, 2017, at 12:01 a.m. to July 4, 2017, at 8 p.m. They may be set off on July 4, 2017, between 1 and 9 p.m. Individuals who purchased permits are reminded that a firecracker permit does not guarantee the availability of firecrackers for purchase, as firecracker inventories are determined by fireworks wholesalers and retailers.

Firecrackers must be purchased from licensed retailers no more than five days prior to its use. Retail licenses shall be prominently displayed in public view and secured at the location for which the license has been issued. Licensed retailers shall not sell more than 5,000 individual firecrackers per permit.

According to Chapter 132D, HRS, the use of aerial fireworks is prohibited, unless a display permit was approved by the HFD Fire Chief.

Fireworks safety tips

Only use approved fireworks from a licensed retail outlet that posts its retail license.

Always read and follow the warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer to ensure the safe handling and use of fireworks.

Never point or throw fireworks at a person, building, or animal.

Never ignite fireworks indoors. Ensure your outdoor area is safe for fireworks use.

Fireworks should only be lighted on a smooth, flat surface away from buildings, dry vegetation, and flammable materials.

Do not string fireworks on utility poles.

Keep any type of ladder, pole, or tie lines used to set up fireworks at least ten feet from power lines.

Never ignite fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Have a garden hose or a bucket of water available in the event of a fire.

Fireworks must not be used by persons under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Always wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.

When igniting fireworks, never position any part of your body over them.

Never attempt to reignite malfunctioning fireworks.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Never experiment with homemade fireworks, as they are dangerous and illegal.

General fireworks prohibitions

It is unlawful for any person on Oahu to:

Throw ignited fireworks at a person or an animal.

Throw ignited fireworks from above the first floor of any building.

Throw ignited fireworks from, at, or into a vehicle.

Set off fireworks on public ways, in parks, cane fields, or places of worship.

Set off fireworks on public beaches or in forest or wildlife reserves.

Set off fireworks in school buildings or on school grounds.

Set off fireworks within 1,000 feet of hospitals, health and elderly care facilities, and facilities for animal care, including the zoo.

Set off fireworks within 500 feet from a hotel.

Offer for sale, sell, or give any fireworks to minors. Honolulu’s fireworks ordinance makes it illegal for minors to use firecrackers in Honolulu, even with adult supervision.

Possess or use aerial fireworks, unless the HFD Fire Chief issues a display permit per Chapter 132D, Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS).

Transport fireworks in carry-on or checked luggage, airline cargo, or mail.

Remove or extract pyrotechnic contents.