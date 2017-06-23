Lane closures scheduled on Kauai for bridge inspection work

Several lane closures and traffic changes will be in effect starting Monday, June 26, for bridge inspection work on Kauai:

Wahiawa Makai Stream Bridge (Halewili Bridge)

Lanes will be shifted on Halewili Road (Route 540) over the Wahiawa Makai Stream Bridge near Quarry Drive on Monday, June 26, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. No lanes will be closed.

Wahiawa Mauka Bridge

Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) will be closed over the Wahiawa Mauka Bridge west of Kalaheo on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic will be detoured to Halewili Road.

Hanapepe River Bridge

Lanes will be closed on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the westbound direction between Iona Road and Puolo Road on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, and Thursday, June 29, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastbound traffic will be allowed through the area. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto Hanapepe Road where a 10-ton weight limit will be enforced on County Bridge.

Signage has been installed throughout the area to warn motorists of the closure. HDOT advises motorists to prepare for the closures by checking traffic websites, allowing for extra travel time, and by driving with caution while in the work zone or on the detour routes.

Inspections are weather permitting.