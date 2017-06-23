OIA abandons school night football schedule

The Oahu Interscholastic Association will scrap the play to play football games on Wednesday and Thursday nights, league football adviser Harold Tanaka confirmed to KHON2 sports Friday.

A league schedule has not been finalized, but Tanaka told KHON2 that games will be held exclusively on Friday and Saturday nights due to an increase in referees available.

The OIA had planned to schedule games during school nights back in May due to a shortage of referees.

The Honolulu Star Advertiser’s Nick Abramo first reported the story Friday morning.