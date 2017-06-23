Upgrades will allow Honolulu airport to accommodate world’s largest passenger airplane

A Japanese airline wants to begin flying the world’s biggest passenger airplane to Honolulu, but it’s going to mean some changes at the airport.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) wants to bring the double-decker Airbus A380 here for a Tokyo-Honolulu route starting in spring 2019.

On Friday, the Hawaii Department of Transportation gave us a tour of the area that’s set to be upgraded.

Two separate gates at the airport will be renovated. Passengers will be getting on and off the plane on two different floors at the international terminal.

Because the plane has two levels, new jetways will be built on the third level of the international terminal, and seating areas will be renovated to get ready for the influx of passengers.

“This plane is actually capable of fitting more than 500 passengers, so more than twice as many people can fit on this plane and the traditional planes to come in to Honolulu.” said transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara. “It’s also exciting because it’s the first time that the double-decker plane will be coming to Honolulu on regularly scheduled flights.”

Officials say construction is set to begin early next year and should take about a year.

The department says the project will cost in the neighborhood of $10 million, which will be paid for with airport revenue.

Other upgrades in the international terminal will include a new market and additional retail space.