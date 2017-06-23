Water line break closes commercial parking lot at Hanauma Bay

A Thursday closure at Hanauma Bay that impacts how visitors are dropped off is leaving many wondering what will happen on Friday.

Officials at the popular tourist destination had to close the commercial vehicle parking lot after a morning water line break.

City buses, tour buses and taxis have had to drop off passengers up on the top, at the Kalanianaole Highway bus stop, leaving many inconvenienced.

However, the regular parking lots are still open.

At last check Thursday afternoon, repairs are still underway.

KHON2 plans to check with the City and County of Honolulu to see when the lot is expected to reopen.

