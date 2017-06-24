Man ejected from truck bed; driver arrested

A 55-year-old Honolulu man is in critical condition after being thrown from the bed of a truck at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Honolulu police arrested the driver, a 44-year-old Pearl City man, for negligent injury and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant (OVUII).

According to police, the truck was heading north on Libby Street with 3 passengers. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and made a left turn onto Auiki Street at a high rate of speed.

The victim was riding on the side railing and was ejected onto the road.

Police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the incident.