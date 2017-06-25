Auditions begin for the role of Queen Liliuokalani in ‘The Islands’

Related Coverage Movie seeks Native Hawaiian actress to play Queen Liliuokalani



Auditions began today to fill the role of Queen Liliuokalani, in a feature film focused on Hawaii’s history from Captain Cook to the overthrow of the monarchy.

River Rain Productions held the closed, scheduled auditions at the Manoa Innovation Center today for its movie called “The Islands.”

They are looking for a Native Hawaiian woman between 40 and 60 years old.

“We’ve been very excited about who we’ve seen so far, so maybe auditions will close today. Who knows. We’ll find the right Queen Liliuokalani,” producer and director Tim Chey said.

Auditions for the queen and King Kamehameha are expected through late August. If you’re interested you can email, casting@theislandsmovie.com.

The company says its budget is 44-million dollars and it’ll start filming in Hawaii this Fall. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters next year.

Aspiring actors may see a familiar face sitting-in on auditions, former Lieutenant Governor Duke Aiona.