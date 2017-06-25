Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Ronald Hirouji



A man with two-dozen prior convictions is now wanted for violating probation in connection with shoplifting at a luxury store.

Honolulu police are looking for Ronald Hirouji.

“On March 12, 2016 at 11:26 a.m., a loss prevention agent for Neiman Marcus observed a male in the women’s designer department. The male grabbed a Burberry jacket and placed it into an empty Macy’s shopping bag. He exited the store without making payment and was stopped and detained outside by the agent. Police were called and identified him as Hirouji. While being searched due to the arrest, drug paraphernalia was found on him,” Sgt. Kim Buffett, CrimeStoppers, said.

Hirouji was arrested for theft, and for having drugs and drug paraphernalia.

He’s now wanted on a $100,000 warrant in connection with that case for not following the terms of his probation.

Hirouji has 24 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

If you know where Ronald Hirouji is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.