Hilo’s BJ Penn falls to Dennis Siver by decision at UFC Fight Night 112

Once ranked as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, Hilo’s BJ Penn (16-12-2), in the twilight of his hall of fame run, extended his career long losing streak to five matches Sunday night with a deicision loss to Dennis Siver (23-11) at UFC Fight Night 112 in Oklahoma City.

The Prodigy, a former two weight-class champion was the superior fighter on the ground entering the match-up facing the career kick-boxer, but Penn kept the bout on their feet as Siver was more active in the opening round.

Penn though actually delivered the only knock-down of the fight after connecting on an uppercut in the second round. He would finish that frame from the top position but did not attempt a submission.

It was clear entering the third and final round that the final five minutes would decide the fight. Unfortunately for Penn, there wasn’t much left in the tank as a tired Penn did not post any offense in the round as Siver out-pointed the former champ with strikes and kicks until the horn.

Siver won via majority decision dropping the living legend to 16-2-2 in his career. Penn has not won a fight since beating Matt Hughes via first round TKO in 2010.