Road Work for the Week: June 24-30



PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

OAHU

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Three left lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Saturday, June 24, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KALIHI

Shoulder closure on the Kalihi Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

3) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass and the H-2 Freeway/Mililani/Wahiawa offramp (Exit 8) on Monday night, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign replacement.

4) KAPOLEI

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for equipment installations.

5) KUNIA

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kunia Interchange on Thursday, June 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two to three lanes closed on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Sunday night, June 25, through Friday morning, June 30, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

2) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) on Monday night, June 26, through Friday morning, June 30, from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for median barrier work.

Two westbound left lanes closed

One eastbound left lane closed

3) MOANALUA

Shoulder closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Funston Road Overpass and the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Kamehameha Highway Underpass on Sunday night, June 25, through Friday morning, June 30, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for lighting replacements.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) KAPOLEI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for safety improvements. Traffic will be contraflowed.

2) MOKULEIA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Ku Place and Dillingham Airfield on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Sunday night, June 25, through Friday morning, June 30, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for roadway repairs.

4) NANAKULI

Alternating lane closures on Farrington Highway in both directions between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

5) NANAKULI TO MAKUA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Nanakuli Avenue and Makua Valley Road on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) WAIANAE TO MAKAHA

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Makau Street and Kili Drive on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Sunday night, June 25, through Friday morning, June 30, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping work.

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations and sign work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) AINA HAINA TO HAWAII KAI

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and Lunalilo Home Road on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KAILUA

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Maunawili Road and Uluhala Street on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) MAUNAWILI

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kapaa Quarry Road and Kailua Road on Monday, June 26, through Thursday, June 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the southbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kumuhau Street on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Ehukai Street and Saddle City Road on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, June 23, through Sunday morning, June 25, and Monday night, June 26, through Friday morning, June 30, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 24, and Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kahekili Highway on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KAHALUU TO KAAAWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kahekili Highway and Kaaawa Valley Road on Saturday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KAHALUU TO LAIE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Wahinepee Street and Waihee Road on Tuesday, June 27, through Thursday, June 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

5) KANEOHE

Lane shifts on Kamehameha Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway Overpass on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for utility maintenance.

6) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Saturday, June 24, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

7) MILILANI

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

8) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway between Kohomua Street and Center Drive on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

9) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction at the onramp to H-1 Freeway and Nimitz Highway on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

10) WAHIAWA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kamananui Road and the H-2 Freeway on Monday, June 26, through Thursday, June 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

11) WAIKANE

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Waiahole Homestead Road on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions in the vicinity of the Wilson Tunnels on Monday night, June 26, through Wednesday morning, June 28, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) KALIHI

One to two lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

3) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

4) KALIHI

One to two lane closures on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

5) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Emmeline Place on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drain repairs.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Left lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and Puuloa Road on Saturday, June 24, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) MAUNAWILI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway/Kalanianaole Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Kapaa Quarry Road on Saturday, June 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) MAUNAWILI

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for lighting replacements.

3) NUUANU

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Waokanaka Street on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Coelho Way and Niolopa Place on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for asphalt repair.

5) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Jack Lane and Wylie Street on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, over a 24-hour period, for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions at the Kalia Road intersection on Friday night, June 23, through Saturday morning, June 24, from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

4) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Keawe Street and Coral Street on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility repairs.

—SALT LAKE BOULEVARD —

1) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Salt Lake Boulevard in both directions at the Kahuapaani Street intersection on Friday, June 30, from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

— MOKAPU BOULEVARD —

1) KAILUA

Right lane closure on Mokapu Boulevard in the eastbound direction at the Oneawa Street intersection on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in the eastbound direction between Puohala Street and Puaae Road on Monday, June 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA

Left lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions at the Geiger Road intersection on Tuesday, June 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) EWA BEACH

Roving lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Laulaunui Street and old Kolowaka Drive on Monday, June 26, through Thursday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) VILLAGE PARK

Alternating lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Wilikina Drive on Monday, June 26, through Thursday, June 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) KALIHI

Lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in both directions between Makepono Street and Road No. 2 on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

2) KALIHI

Left lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in both directions at Bascule Bridge on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LILIHA ACCESS ROAD —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Liliha Access Road in the eastbound direction between North School Street and Kiapu Place on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ala Auana Street in the northbound direction between Rodgers Boulevard and Ala Onaona Street on Friday night, June 23, through Sunday morning, June 25, and Monday night, June 26, through Friday morning, June 30, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— ALA ONAONA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Multiple lane closures on Ala Onaona Street in the eastbound direction on Friday night, June 23, through Sunday morning, June 25, and Monday night, June 26, through Friday morning, June 30, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be shifted on Aolele Street between Nimitz Highway and Rodgers Boulevard on Friday night, June 23, through Sunday morning, June 25, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. One lane will be open in each direction.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes may be closed on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction at the Paiea Street intersection on Friday night, June 23, through Sunday morning, June 25, and Monday night, June 26, through Friday morning, June 30, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Lagoon Drive on Friday night, June 23, through Sunday morning, June 25, and Monday night, June 26, through Friday morning, June 30, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, June 23, through Friday, June 30, for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— KAUA STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Median closure on Kaua Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Middle Street intersection on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— KALIHI STREET —

1) KALIHI

Roving closure on the H-1 Freeway onramp from Kalihi Street in the eastbound direction on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ualena Street between Lagoon Drive and Ohohia Street on Friday night, June 23, through Sunday morning, June 25, and Monday night, June 26, through Friday morning, June 30, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Waiwai Loop on Friday night, June 23, through Sunday morning, June 25, and Monday night, June 26, through Friday morning, June 30, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport from the Ewa end to the Diamond Head end of the Overseas Terminal on Monday night, June 26, through Friday morning, June 30, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for median demolition and replacement.

KAUAI

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY —

1) HANAPEPE

Lane closures on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the westbound direction between Iona Road and Puolo Road on Wednesday, June 28, through Thursday, June 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection work. The bridge will remain open for eastbound traffic. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Hanapepe Road.

2) KALAHEO

Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) will be closed in both directions west of Power Line Road on Tuesday, June 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection work. Traffic will be detoured to Halewili Road.

3) KALAHEO (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Mile Marker 7 between Maluhia Road and Punee Road on Thursday night, June 29, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for Bridge No. 7E Rehabilitation.

4) KALAHEO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between Koloa Road and Halewili Road on Sunday night, June 25, through Friday morning, June 30, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for repaving work.

— KAPULE HIGHWAY —

1) LIHUE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Kapule Highway (Route 51) in both directions in the vicinity of Ahukini Road on Sunday night, June 25, through Friday morning, June 30, from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for striping work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY —

1) HANALEI

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions in the vicinity of Lumahai Beach on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for retaining wall construction.

— AHUKINI ROAD (ROUTE 570) —

1) LIHUE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Ahukini Road (Route 570) in both directions at the Kapule Highway intersection on Sunday night, June 25, through Friday morning, June 30, from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for striping work.

— HALEWILI ROAD (ROUTE 540) —

1) KALAHEO

Lanes will be shifted on Halewili Road over the Wahiawa Makai Stream Bridge near Quarry Drive on Monday, June 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection work.

MAUI

— HANA HIGHWAY —

1) HAIKU

Alternating lane closures on Hana Highway in both directions between Mile Marker 14 and Mile Marker 15 on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road maintenance.

— WAIEHU BEACH ROAD —

1) WAILUKU

Lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road/Lower Waiehu Beach Road in the eastbound direction between Puuloa Street and Makaala Drive on Wednesday, June 28, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

BIG ISLAND

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 in the vicinity of Hakalau on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

2) NINOLE TO MAULUA GULCH

Alternating single lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road in both directions in the vicinity of Ahole Bridge in Pohakupuka, between Ninole and Maulua Gulch (Mile Marker 20.6) on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for road pavement reconstruction.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 8 and Mile Marker 12 in the vicinity of upper Kaumana on Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment. Weekend work may take place as needed.