Series of water main breaks affect residents and traffic



All lanes of Alaneo Street between North School Street and North Kuakini Street will remain closed for the duration of the repairs. Repairs will continue overnight through Monday. Police are assisting with traffic controls.

Watermain breaks – not uncommon. But Sunday morning’s series of breaks was.

Four water main breaks in about a 2-3 block area of Liliha, all at around the same time.

Plus now a fifth watermain break Sunday afternoon.

The Board of Water Supply has its hands full and about four-dozen customers have no water service.

The initial four water main breaks happened between 6:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. – each within a mile from the other ones.

Later in the afternoon around 3:30 p.m., a fifth main break on the same line at Alaneo Street.

Before that happened, the first four breaks already made quite a mess.

The eight-inch main break under Alaneo Street formed a big hole in the road forcing police to block it off. 17 customers were without water including the Higashi Hongwanji.

“Every Sunday we hold refreshment time after services and there is no running water no toilets, so it’s kind of an inconvenience but there are areas in the temple that have water so we’ve been carting water to the hall,” Faye Shigemura from Higashi Hongwanji said.

Out of the four water main breaks, two of them happened right here on Lanakila Avenue.

The six-inch main break In front of Lanakila Health Center affected one customer.

But up the road, another 6-inch water main break caused more than just a water shortage to 16 customers.

“First I thought it was raining when I heard the water coming down next thing I know… this whole driveway was a river coming down,” resident Dexter Obra said.

Obra’s neighbor Virgilio Alonzo said water from the broken pipe came down his driveway and flooded his yard.

“The water, if you stand here, the water up to here,” Alonzo said. “You know the walkway over there, we have to request to make it higher so that the water will go to the road.”

“Everything breaking down, oh well, I guess it’s because this area is all old,” Obra said.

About half a mile away near Liliha Bakery on Nalanui Street, an eight-inch watermain break still bubbling with water.

About 13 customers were impacted.

Looking at all four water main breaks, we asked Board of Water Supply how old are these pipes?

A spokesman said they were installed in the 60s, but no record was found for the two water main lines on Lanakila Avenue.

It’s not yet known if there’s a reason all water main breaks happened in the same area, or if it’s just a coincidence.

Work to repair all the mains is expected to go overnight.